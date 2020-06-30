Treating virus patients a 'learning experience'

Video

Caring for critically ill coronavirus patients has been a "learning experience" and staff are "well prepared" for a second wave of infections if it emerges, a hospital consultant said.

At its peak, about 65 people with coronavirus were being cared for at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. Three months on, only eight remain in critical care.

Intensive care consultant Dr Stephen Webb said it would take time for all its services to get back to normal, but life at the hospital was getting "much better".

"The whole experience has been a learning experience. Let's hope there isn't a second wave, but if there was a second wave, we'd be well prepared," he said.