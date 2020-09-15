Display pilots have marked the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain by spelling out "Remember The Few" in the skies above Cambridge.

The Global Stars aerobatic team put on the display after an anniversary air show at Imperial War Museum Duxford was cancelled due to coronavirus.

As well as the poignant words, the pilots recreated a series of vapour contrails reminiscent of the dogfights of the time.

Duxford airfield, a few miles south of Cambridge, played a significant role in the Battle of Britain, serving as a base for many of the Spitfire and Hurricane pilots who fought the German Luftwaffe.