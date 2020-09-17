Four brothers, used to performing in front crowds of fans, have played a special hospital gig for their father.

Gary Radley, 62, originally from Essex but now living in Peterborough, has motor neurone disease and asked his sons to play for him at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

Brandon, 24, Shawn, 32, Garren, 23, Shane, 33, are part of five-piece band Endeavour and performed two Foo Fighters tracks in front of their dad and NHS staff.

"We've never done a gig without him in the seven years we've been a band, so, for him, it was a very special moment," Shawn said.

Gary added: "Seeing my boys has given me a massive boost. My aim is to get home and spend whatever time I have left with my partner Valerie and the rest of my family."