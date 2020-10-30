Peterborough United fans and staff gathered to pay their respects to former player Tommy Robson, who died aged 76.

He made a club-record 559 appearances after joining in 1968 and received the freedom of Peterborough in July.

His funeral procession passed the team's London Road home, where about 200 fans clapped and chanted tributes.

Former players remembered "a shining light" who "played with a smile".