Tommy Robson: Fans read poem to Peterborough United 'legend'
Peterborough United fans have made an ode to club hero Tommy Robson, who died aged 76.
Robson was a Peterborough player for 13 years - scoring 128 goals - and was twice named player of the season. He made a club-record 559 appearances after joining in 1968.
He died on 8 October after what the club described as "a typically brave fight" since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
A funeral procession took place outside the club's stadium earlier.
The poem was written by Toby Wood, a Posh fan and former poet laureate of Peterborough.
