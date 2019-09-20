A British sailor hoping to follow in the footsteps of Dame Ellen MacArthur by sailing solo, non-stop, around the world has said she is "so proud" to be one of six women taking part.

Pip Hare, 46, was brought up in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, and learned to sail with her parents on the River Deben in Suffolk.

After 11 years of training and fundraising, she set sail from the east coast of France for the three-month Vendée Globe yacht race.

She said: "It's incredible that men and women compete in this race on equal terms. This year, for the first time ever, there are six women in our 33-strong fleet and I am so proud to be one."