A woman who was "almost killed" by swine flu as a teenager 10 years ago says she wants young people to start taking viruses, including Covid-19, more seriously.

Saffra Monteiro, 26, from Swaffham Bulbeck, Cambridgeshire, believes she contracted H1N1 from someone who sneezed on her at a GP surgery aged 15.

She said the virus made her so unwell that she spent months in and out of hospital and she is still living with the effects today.

Ms Monteiro has called on officials to provide more help for people like her, fearing attention will be focused on Long Covid sufferers in future.

"I see a lot of young people who won't wear masks... Yes they can wear one and they should be wearing one," she said.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it supported local NHS providers to "ensure individuals have the right level of care to help manage their conditions".