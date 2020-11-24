The BBC's team of experts have answered thousands of your questions on the coronavirus pandemic but the big one has come from two children - "Will Father Christmas be able to visit us?"

Alex, five, and Isobel, two, from Norfolk, wanted to know if the post-lockdown restrictions could stop Santa from being able to travel from the North Pole to deliver presents.

Dr Chris Smith, a consultant virologist from the University of Cambridge, said there were lots of different rules in each country but he hoped they would not cause Father Christmas any problems.