As we head towards coming out of lockdown 2.0 in England and return to a tougher three-tier system of restrictions - what impact will it have on our lives in the East of England?

Many of you have also been asking about the Covid-19 vaccines and the way the government will decide how places will go into which tier.

We hope to answer these and many more of your questions in a live Q&A with our panel from 19:00 GMT.

Our guests include Cambridge-based virologist and broadcaster Dr Chris Smith and BBC Breakfast GP Dr Nighat Arif.

You can ask a question via our Facebook page.