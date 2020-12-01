'Gender dysphoria left me depressed and anxious'

A woman who transitioned to a male as a teenager said gender dysphoria left her feeling depressed and anxious but her feelings were not properly investigated.

Keira Bell, 23, who now identifies as a woman, argued a clinic should have challenged her more before she was prescribed puberty blockers at the age of 16.

She said: "At the time, I thought that transitioning was going to help. That wasn't the case."

She was one of the claimants in a case against Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust at the High Court, which ruled children under 16 were unlikely to be able to give informed consent to undergo the treatment.

The trust said it was "disappointed by today's judgment and we understand that the outcome is likely to cause anxiety for patients and their families".