An explosion was heard as a lorry carrying chemicals burned near a petrol station.

Video showed flames lighting up the sky and large plumes of smoke as people gathered near the scene.

About 20 firefighters tackled the blaze which began at about 20:20 GMT on Tuesday, close to the Esso garage on London Road in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured, but recovery work continues.