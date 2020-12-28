The level of flooding experienced in parts of Cambridgeshire was similar to that seen in 1998 but the impact was less severe, the Environment Agency said.

Hundreds of people stepped in to help residents in St Neots with sandbags as water levels rose along the River Great Ouse, with some people evacuated from their homes.

Andrew Raine from the organisation said: "We've implemented investment and flood prevention schemes in St Neots and Godmanchester, and these are protecting about 4,000 properties along the River Great Ouse currently. So we're in a lot better position than we were during those floods 20-odd years ago."

There are 15 flood warnings in place across Cambridgeshire, many are related to the River Great Ouse.

Police have advised: "The rainfall may have stopped but water levels remain high across the county. Please continue to take care."