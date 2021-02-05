A mother whose baby boy was seriously ill after being violently assaulted by her partner delayed calling 999 despite being told to by a local GP surgery.

Lucci Smith was urged to "call an ambulance immediately" for her son Teddie Mitchell but did not dial emergency services for more than 30 minutes.

The 12-week old died 10 days later.

Smith was found guilty of cruelty to a child and, having spent time on remand, was given a two-year community order.

Mr Justice Knowles, at Cambridge Crown Court, said Smith's "failure to obtain earlier medical help could not have saved Teddie".

He added: "It could have spared him some pain and suffering."

Smith’s partner Kane Mitchell was jailed for life for Teddie’s murder.