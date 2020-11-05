Yachtswoman Pip Hare has fulfilled her childhood dream by completing a solo, round-the-world race.

The 47-year-old crossed the Vendee Globe finish line in France in the early hours of the morning, after 95 days at sea.

She was brought up in Cambridgeshire, first learned to sail in Suffolk and is only the eighth woman to complete the challenge.

Despite having to climb a mast to fix a wind gauge and replace a rudder in rough seas, she said: "It was just the most incredible experience. I loved being out there and I want to be out there again."

During the race she received a surprise birthday message from Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, after revealing in a BBC interview that she was a big fan.