A giant telescope that could eavesdrop on the activity of advanced extraterrestrial life is hoped to become a reality within five years, scientists said.

The group plan to raise £1m to build a 100m-long (328ft) telescope that will listen out for activities in space like "asteroid mining" and "spacecraft propulsion systems".

The project would be the first of its kind in the UK, according to the Cambridgeshire-based East Anglian Astrophysical Research Organisation.

A possible site in Cornwall has been identified for the device.