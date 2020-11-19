The video game Minecraft, a virtual world in which players can build anything using blocks, has been used to help deliver worship to younger generations.

The Reverend Becky Dyball, who preaches in Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, put herself into the game as a new way to share Bible stories.

With the help of her family, she also added her boss, the Bishop of Ely, into the game.

"The idea... came from a want to try to engage with the children... and excite them about collective worship," she told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

The Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, added: "I am so pleased to have participated in a new way to share Bible stories and the good news of Jesus in this way.

"It is an excellent resource for collective worship in our schools which I commend warmly."