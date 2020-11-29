Dozens of tiny doors have appeared across a village as a community created a lockdown art trail to raise money for a local pre-school.

More than 50 "diddy doors" have been placed throughout Hardwick in south Cambridgeshire as part of the fundraising fun.

James Wakeling, the school's head of fundraising, said: "We had various different shapes and sizes - it's just a nice way to get out around the village... there's a purpose to the walk. They are all brilliant."

It cost £2 to enter a door in the event, raising nearly £200 for the pre-school.

Video and text by Katherine Ganczakowski.