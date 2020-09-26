Video footage of the moment a man thought to have been murdered was found in woodland has been released.

Ricardas Puisys went missing in September 2015 after going to work in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire.

A murder investigation began and a man was arrested.

In November 2019, Mr Puisys was found in a wood in Wisbech. Police believe he was in hiding to escape the clutches of people who had been exploiting him.

Footage of police locating Mr Puisys, who is now in his 40s, was released as part of Channel 4's 24 Hours In Police Custody show.