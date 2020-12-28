A 68-year-old care worker is "constantly on edge" over fears her home will be flooded again, her son has said.

Repairs to Chrissy Morrisson's property in March, Cambridgeshire, cost tens of thousands of pounds after flash flooding in 2014 and again in December 2020.

Her son James Hill blames over-development with too many new homes in the area, poor planning decisions and a lack of investment in infrastructure.

He wants candidates in the 6 May Cambridgeshire County Council election, and those running to become mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, to explain how they would tackle the issue.

He said: "She's going to work, dealing with potentially Covid-positive patients, and that's stressful enough in itself without having to deal with anything like this."