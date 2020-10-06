A graduate has said young people are struggling to get on the property ladder in the cities where they studied and work.

Poppy Huskinson, 23, works at a web design and marketing company in Cambridge, but homes there are so expensive she lives with her parents 30 miles away in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

She hopes to buy her own place later this year, but urged the next Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor, elected on 6 May, to tackle the lack of affordable housing.

She said: "That's definitely a problem for young people that come out of these universities and want to stay in these cities, [they] can't afford to live there."