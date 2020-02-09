A woman from Peterborough has called for more cycling provisions in the city ahead of the opening of a new university.

Soraya Royker learnt to ride a bike as an adult, having had limited opportunity to learn while growing up in South Africa.

Ms Royker, who joined a Muslim women's cycling group in Peterborough, said some of the roads in the city feel too dangerous to cycle on.

"In most university towns, cycling for students plays such an important role for transport," she said.

"This is something that the people in power should have planned."