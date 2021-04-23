Environmentalist in Peterborough are calling for more to be done to help look after the landscape of the city.

Brian Pearce says people's mindsets need to be changed. "Our big problem now is climate change," he said, "and there in no vaccine".

"There's lots of things we've got to change in our lifestyle to help."

Ariba, 17, a volunteer, said: "The potential of this area is so important but it starts with us working together to get it clear, to get it beautiful again."