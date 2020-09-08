A teacher says she is struggling to buy a home of her own because property prices are so high.

Lucy Doddrell, 26, lives with two housemates in Cambridge and would like her own space but says it would be difficult without a lot of help from her parents.

She says: "I can't afford to live somewhere in Cambridge on my own, even in a relatively well-paying job for someone of my age."

The three candidates in the race to be elected mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough on 6 May have each set out different visions for providing more affordable housing.