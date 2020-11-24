Visiting has resumed at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge as lockdown continues to ease across the UK.

One family member or friend can make an appointment for an hour slot, as long as they wear personal protective equipment (PPE) while on site.

Patient David Canham, who was reunited with his son Craig after more than a month, says the restarting of visiting is "like somebody has put a light on".

"It's essential," he said. "It would be nice if everybody could come... that's not to be is it with Covid still active."