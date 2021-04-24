Becoming the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough comes with a sizeable budget and a lot of responsibility, but what exactly are they in charge of?

Voters will head to the polls on 6 May to decide who will become the next mayor and act as leader for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Those who have said they intend to stand for the post in 2021 are (listed alphabetically) Nik Johnson, Labour, James Palmer, Conservatives and Aidan Van de Weyer, Liberal Democrats.

Here is a guide to what the mayor does to help you choose.

Watch a special programme with the three candidates fighting to be the next mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough at 14:20 BST on Sunday 25 April on BBC One East and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Video by Andy Meeson and Ben Schofield