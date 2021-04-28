Voters in the East of England will be able to choose their local councillors on 6 May.

Local council elections are taking place in many areas, and in some places, people will be able to vote for a police and crime commissioner and also their local mayor.

The coronavirus pandemic means that social distancing will be in place and voters are encouraged to bring their own pens or pencils to help polling stations be Covid-secure.

Our panel of experts answered your questions in relation to the elections taking place in Beds, Bucks and Herts, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

Taking part in the live broadcast on Tuesday were Dr Donna Smith, lecturer in politics at The Open University, BBC East political correspondent Ben Schofield and BBC Three Counties radio political reporter Andy Holmes.

Your host was BBC Look East presenter Janine Machin.