A man who built a raft to save a swan's nest of eggs said he was "over the moon" to watch her become a mother for the first time.

Rob Adamson had kept an eye on her for 10 years in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, and had seen her eggs destroyed by floods and foxes.

Mr Adamson built a raft at Jones Boatyard and took pictures showing the swan and her eight baby cygnets, which have since hatched there.

He said she had previously been "the unluckiest swan" and he was "determined" to make sure her babies survived this time.