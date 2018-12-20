Two chimneys at a former Fenland brickworks that dominated the skyline for 50 years have been demolished.

The 85m (278ft) tall structures at Saxon Pits in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, were razed to the ground after they were deemed too unsafe to remain standing.

Controlled explosions were carried out to topple the chimneys, which were built in 1971.

A future use for the site has yet to be decided.