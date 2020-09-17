Covid-19: Daughters of former Norfolk NHS worker hail her as their hero
Two girls, whose surprise reunion with their NHS worker mum has been watched online more than nine million times in a year, have called her their hero.
Suzie Vaughan was an operating department practitioner at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, but was redeployed to a Covid ward at the start of the pandemic and sent her children to live with her sister to protect them from infection.
Hettie, eight, and Bella, 10, re-watched their emotional video of their reunion with their mother after nine weeks apart. Hettie called her "my hero" while Bella said: "I thought that I would never see her again."
Ms Vaughan has since left the NHS and the family has moved to Peterborough to be closer to relatives.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Cambridgeshire