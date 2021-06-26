East-West Rail: Explaining the Cambridge to Oxford project
The East-West rail project is set to be one of the UK's biggest transport schemes.
The new train line, costing about £5bn, will connect Cambridge to Oxford via Bedford and Milton Keynes.
The plan promises reduced journey times between the two university cities and less traffic on the roads.
Theo Chikomba explains the project from where we are now, to what the plans are for the future.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Cambridgeshire