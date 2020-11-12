'You'll be amazed at how many animals arrive'
A charity worker has told how making small changes to gardens could attract more animals and help with climate change.
Peterborough-based Froglife supports disadvantaged children by offering activities such as pond-building and planting wildlife gardens.
Ashlea Mawby, from the charity, suggested people bury a washing up bowl to create a small pond, build a compost heap or leave a section of lawn unmowed.
She said: "It can be something simple. You'll be amazed at how many different animals arrive in your garden to use those facilities."
