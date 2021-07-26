Police have released footage of the moment the man Bernadette Walker called dad was arrested on suspicion of abusing her.

Scott Walker, 51, has been convicted of her murder.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that Bernadette, 17, told her mother that Walker had been sexually abusing her for years.

She was last seen when Walker collected her from his parents' home in Peterborough.

The trial heard Walker, and Sarah Walker, 38, formed an "unholy alliance" to cover up her death. Both were found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Police bodycam footage showed Walker discussing the allegations while being handcuffed in Peterborough last year.

They were not pursued as police later investigated Bernadette's murder.