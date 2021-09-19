Squirrel friends: Playing parent to this wild child

A man from Cambridge says he will have "tears in his eyes" when he hands a baby squirrel he helped keep alive over to a wildlife charity.

Jonny Simpson found the kitten, who he named Paquito, abandoned on his patio and sought veterinary advice to care for it.

He undertook a routine of feeding it, keeping it warm and helping it go to the toilet, forming an unexpected bond with the animal.

Mr Simpson said he even turned down work to try and "make sure he's alive".

Advice from the RSPCA recommends where possible that young squirrels should be left alone to be reunited with their mothers for their best chance at survival.

