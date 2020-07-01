A seven-year-old boy has been doing his bit for the environment by carrying out regular litter picks in his village.

Joe cycles around Haslingfield, Cambridgeshire, alongside his dog Bonnie, who sits in a basket on his trike.

He fills the other basket with rubbish and then takes everything home, where he sorts and recycles it.

"It makes me feel sad when I see rubbish everywhere. It's not good for the environment," he said.

