An outdoor swimming pool has remained busy despite chilly temperatures, bosses have said.

Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge is to remain open during winter for the first time this year, including Boxing Day.

Manager Steven Rayment said: "Since the cold bout of British weather, it's dropped us to 5.4C (42F) today, but people are still coming and they are loving every moment of it."

The lido advises the wearing of wetsuits when the water is below 16C (61F) and said the cold conditions were suitable for experienced open water swimmers only.

