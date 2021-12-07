A virologist has been answering questions about the possible dangers of Omicron.

There are concerns about how the Covid-19 variant, which was first identified in South Africa, could interact with current vaccines.

Dr Chris Smith, from the University of Cambridge, has been responding to the concerns of BBC Look East viewers.

He was asked whether it was possible to catch more than one variant at once and how long we are likely to wait before we know how dangerous Omicron is.

