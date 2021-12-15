A father-of-four and grandfather has been clapped out of hospital by staff after finishing four months of treatment for coronavirus.

Peter Rigacs, 46, from Norwich, was unvaccinated and tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of July.

He was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at the start of August, but moved after a few days to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge to receive specialist care for pneumonia.

He has since recovered enough to be discharged in time for Christmas.

He said: "I just want to say a huge thank you to all the doctors, nurses, surgeons, physios and everyone who has kept me alive.

"I have seen how hard they worked and how they fought to save me and I will be forever grateful."