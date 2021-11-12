A pony rider has described the moment a car hit her animal as she rode through a village, throwing her into the air.

The British Horse Society said there had been 2,700 dangerous incidents involving motor vehicles and horses in the UK in the past year, including 39 in Cambridgeshire.

Lydia Mills's pony was hit by a car in Warboys in the Fens in 2021. She said: "I got flung in the air by the impact and she was running through traffic and could have caused another accident."

Riders are due to be classified as vulnerable road users by the end of January. The Highway Code is set to specify new rules on the speed and distance at which cars and lorries can overtake.