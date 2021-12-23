A virologist has been answering questions about the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as case numbers remain very high.

The self-isolation requirement for people with the virus has been cut to seven days from 10 but, as of Thursday afternoon, 17 hospital trusts in England were experiencing critical incidents due to large numbers of staff being off.

Dr Chris Smith, from the University of Cambridge, has been responding to questions from BBC Look East viewers seeking clarification about isolation rules.

He was also asked whether Omicron could cause long Covid.