'Skateboarding gives you phenomenal headspace'

A skateboarder and an instructor have said an increasing number of adults are taking up the sport and it can help improve mental health.

Skateboarding made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics and towns such as Brampton in Cambridgeshire have recently benefitted from new skateparks.

Elio Videtta, 37, said: "It gives you a phenomenal headspace because, when you are in the middle of doing tricks, your mind has to very much focus on that. So, it's a form of meditation."

Instructor Jason Emery, 30, said: "There's a growing trend of adults getting involved right now, it's really good for their mental health."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk