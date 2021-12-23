A virologist has been answering questions about the incubation period of Covid-19 and how long people remain able to spread it.

The government announced that people with the virus in England can stop self-isolating after five full days as long as they test negative on days five and six.

Dr Chris Smith, from the University of Cambridge, has been responding to the questions of BBC Look East viewers to try to clear up confusion about why people's lateral flow test experiences seem to vary so much.

He was asked why some people test positive after a week while others do not and whether a person is still infectious if they test positive after isolation.