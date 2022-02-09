A man convicted of murdering his wife called 999 and said she was unconscious in the garden after apparently having a fit.

Ian Stewart, 61, was found guilty of killing Diane Stewart, 47, at their home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, in 2010. Her death was reinvestigated following his conviction for murdering his fiancee - children's author Helen Bailey - in 2017.

A telephone call between Mr Stewart and emergency services was played during his trial at Huntingdon Crown Court, during which he told an operator his wife did not appear to be breathing.

He said: "I think she's had a fit. She does have epilepsy. I wasn't there when it happened. I just found her."

Following his second conviction, he was handed a whole-life order, meaning he will never be released from prison.