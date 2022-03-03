A student has described her fear of being alone outside at night, a year on from the murder of Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old was kidnapped, raped and killed by a Metropolitan police officer in March 2021, followed by the murder of Sabina Nessa in a London park a few months later.

The incidents sparked a debate about women's safety and violence against women but, 12 months on, University of Cambridge student Matilda Head, 20, said she does not feel any safer.

She said: "Everyone talks about doing all the right things to keep yourself safe but why should it be our responsibility? Why can't we just feel safe leaving our house?"