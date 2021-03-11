A young farmer who paid £9,000 to be treated privately for endometriosis after being "laughed at" by a female NHS doctor said she hoped the condition would be taken more seriously in future.

Lucy Munns said the condition, where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, left her in extreme pain all over her body.

Ms Munns, from Cambridgeshire, said it took numerous trips to GPs and hospitals before it was eventually diagnosed.

Describing one of her GP visits, she said: "I was sent away with paracetamol, I was also sent away with the contraceptive pill.

"It's actually quite disappointing to have to say that it was actually a female doctor that, sort of, patronised me in a way and she actually laughed at me."

A spokesperson for NHS East of England said: "While the diagnosis of endometriosis can be complex and may take time as many other conditions cause similar symptoms, we know that it can have a debilitating impact on the physical and mental health of women who suffer from it.

"Anyone who thinks they have symptoms can access more information on nhs.uk and if worried, they can contact their GP for advice, treatment and referral for further investigations."