A teenage community volunteer says she is "proud" to have been invited to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert in June.

Daisy, 17, from Soham, was nominated after supporting people in the community during the pandemic.

"I'm really grateful," she said. "I didn't expect anything to come out of this, I thought it would be just helping out."

Her mother Natalie, who set up Soham Handy Helpers, said: "We both shed a couple of tears... It's not been easy for anybody and for her to be recognised like this is absolutely amazing."

Video by Dawn Gerber

