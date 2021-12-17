Medical students have been using holographic patients to learn new skills in a world first.

They are able to interact and treat realistic-looking, virtual people using augmented reality headsets with no fear of making a mistake.

It is hoped the technology - developed by the University of Cambridge, Addenbrooke's Hospital and American firm GigXR - will be sold all around the world.

Dr Jonathan Martin, from Addenbrooke's Hospital, said: "It feels very much more that you're connected to the scenario and we've spent a lot of time trying to get that exactly right."