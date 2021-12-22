A school which has to find 14 teaching assistants by September says it has found it hard to recruit.

Comberton Village College, in Cambridgeshire, said greater awareness of conditions like ADHD meant more pupils had Education, Health and Care plans.

Deputy principal Regina Lawrence said: "We have put out many feelers and adverts for the local labour market, and there just don't seem to be any more members of staff unfortunately.

Pupil Tristan said: "If I do get anxious or angry or something, they [teaching assistants] can take me back to my support base, and calm me down."

