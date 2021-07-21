As England bakes in possibly record-breaking heat, the advice is to take extra care to stay healthy.

It could exceed 40C (104F), beating the current highest temperature in the UK of 38.7C, recorded in Cambridge in 2019.

Staying indoors during the hottest part of the day is one way to avoid the risks but it can be uncomfortable.

From buckets of ice to freezing your socks, BBC Look East reporter Helen Mulroy has compiled 60 seconds of top tips to stay cool at home.