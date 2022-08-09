Current and former Cambridge University students have said they felt let down by its mental health support.

About a dozen have contacted the BBC about their experiences of using the services, which a draft report described as "ineffective", "untargeted" and "unsustainable".

One of them said it left her with the impression that "as far as college were concerned, if I were to die they wanted it to be not on their property".

The university said it had "embarked on a significant programme of change" and wanted to "make sure that for every student there is a minimum base line of support they can access".

