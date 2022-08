Students have been reacting to receiving their A-level results.

Lucy, 18, who attended the St Ivo Academy, in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, said she had been "terrified" as she "didn't know what to expect".

She said she was "delighted" with the results.

School principal Sam Griffin said he was "very proud" of the students, who have faced "so much disruption to their learning" due to the Covid pandemic.